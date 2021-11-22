Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rowling's speaking out for women's sex-based rights has put her at odds with some trans activists Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

J.K. Rowling reveals death threats over transgender row

1 Comment
LONDON

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling said Monday she had received a flood of death threats, as she slammed three transgender rights activists who posted her home address on Twitter.

Rowling thanked police in Scotland for their support after the activists tweeted a photograph of them standing outside Rowling's home in Edinburgh, with the address visible, on Friday.

Rowling said that she and other women who have spoken out on gender issues had faced "campaigns of intimidation", stalking and harassment, but vowed she would not be silenced.

The 56-year-old writer said she had received "so many death threats I could paper the house with them", and that "families have been put into a state of fear and distress" by transgender activists.

"Perhaps... the best way to prove your movement isn't a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force was "aware of this incident" and that enquiries were "ongoing". All three activists had shut down their Twitter accounts by Monday.

Rowling has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

The dispute began around two years ago when the author tweeted against use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women.

The message caused a rift with some of the stars of the "Harry Potter" movies, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on her behalf.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote in a post.

In her posts Monday, Rowling said she had been "appalled" to hear from various women who had spoken out on transgender issues, including those with no public profile, and suffered abuse including threats of rape.

"None of these women are protected in the way I am," she said, attacking the "socio-political concept of gender identity" as opposed to biological sex.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Male violence against women is indeed a huge problem.

The men that do this are cowards and not true men.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog