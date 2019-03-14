Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

James Bond to drive electric Aston Martin in new film

0 Comments
By Emma Batha
LONDON

Famous for his high speed car chases, James Bond is hardly an obvious tree hugger. But the world's best known spy has apparently gone green, with British media reporting on Thursday that he is switching to an electric Aston Martin.

The suave secret agent, played by Daniel Craig, will be taking to the wheel of the luxury car company's new 250,000 British pound ($330,000) Rapide E, its first electric car, in the 25th Bond movie, the reports said.

Aston Martin confirmed it was manufacturing a limited edition of 155 models of the car, but refused to say whether 007 would be driving one in the film due out next year.

Britain's Sun newspaper reported that the decision was spearheaded by the film's director Cary Joji Fukunaga, quoting an insider who described him as a "total tree-hugger".

"Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled 'too PC' (politically correct), but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero emission vehicle," the insider was quoted as saying.

American Fukunaga replaced British director Danny Boyle, who pulled out of the movie last year due to "creative differences".

Craig will be playing Bond for a fifth time in the as yet untitled movie. It is expected to be his last stint as the secret agent created by author Ian Fleming in 1953.

Powered by an 800-volt battery system, the Rapide E is expected to have a top speed of 155mph (250 kph) with a 0-60mph acceleration time of under 4 seconds, according to Aston Martin.

But there is one snag - Bond may have to find somewhere to plug in after 200 miles.

Global automakers are planning a $300 billion surge in spending on electric vehicle technology over the next five to 10 years, according to a Reuters analysis.

The growth is driven largely by environmental concerns and government policy, and supported by rapid technological advances that have improved battery cost, range and charging time.

© Thomson Reuters Foundation

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy Your Dream Home in Japan: Including 2019 Tax Planning and Incentives

Mar 26th (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

The way Bond drives will mean a recharge after 20 miles!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Live

A Trans Woman’s Marriage in Japan is in Jeopardy Over Legal Limitations

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

5 Tips for Women Traveling Solo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Culture

3 Things Working Women In Japan Deserve More Than White Day Chocolate

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

5 Craft Beer Festivals to Attend in Japan this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hiking Solo Along the Kumano Kodo Iseji Route

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Food & Drink

An Di: The Only Notable Vietnamese Bistro in Tokyo With a Poetic Wine List

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Work

The Write Stuff: English Literacy Skills for Elementary Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks