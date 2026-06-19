James Burrows, prolific innovator in U.S. TV comedies, dead at 85

U.S. director and television creator James Burrows, who worked behind the scenes on "Friends," "Cheers," "Taxi," and many other beloved comedies, has died, People magazine reported on Friday. He was 85.

"We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family," his family said in a statement. The time and place of his death were not disclosed.

Burrows won 11 Emmy awards for excellence in television and helmed more than 1,000 episodes of hit programs, working as a director, producer and writer.

Burrows was among the early innovators of the multi-camera sitcom -- short for situation comedy -- when his prolific career began in the 1970s, directing episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Laverne & Shirley" and "The Bob Newhart Show."

His first Emmy came for directing "Taxi," a groundbreaking comedy starring Danny DeVito, Andy Kaufman and Tony Danza, about the rough and tumble staff of a New York City taxicab company.

He directed 236 episodes and also co-created "Cheers" with longtime collaborator James Brooks, as well as its spin-off "Frasier." His other hit shows include "The Big Bang Theory," "Mike & Molly," and "3rd Rock from the Sun."

Recently, Burrows took a rare step in front of the camera and starred as himself in "The Comeback," reuniting with "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow for a show that pokes fun at life behind the scenes working on a sitcom in Hollywood.

"For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world," his family said.

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