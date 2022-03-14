Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jane Campion has apologized to tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams over her award ceremony comments Photo: AFP
entertainment

Jane Campion sorry over Williams sisters 'guys' remark

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Oscar frontrunner Jane Campion apologized Monday to tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams over "thoughtless" comments she made at a Hollywood award ceremony.

The New Zealander sparked fury on Sunday while accepting the Critics Choice Award for best director for her gothic Western "The Power of the Dog."

Campion lauded the female talent in the star-studded room, and singled out the Williams sisters, who were at the glitzy bash with Will Smith, star of biopic "King Richard."

"Serena and Venus you are such marvels -- however you do not play against the guys as I have to," she said.

The comments provoked an immediate backlash, with social media users labelling them sexist and racist.

Clips of the quote, along with Venus Williams' crestfallen face, were tweeted and re-tweeted.

Campion hurried Monday to say sorry.

"I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved," she said in a statement reported by U.S. media. "I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes.

"The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world.

"The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you."

The furor threatened to overshadow Campion's barnstorming weekend, which also saw her add a BAFTA to her grab bag, adding momentum for a best director Oscar.

She has already won a Golden Globe and a Directors Guild of America award for the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a sexually repressed Montana cowboy.

Voting for the Oscars begins on Thursday, with the grand Academy Awards ceremony itself in Hollywood on March 27.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog