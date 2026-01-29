Japan's box office revenues hit record ¥274 billion in 2025

Total box office revenues in Japan reached a record high of 274.45 billion yen in 2025, rising 32.6 percent from the previous year on the back of domestic blockbusters, an industry association said Wednesday.

Boosted by titles such as "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -- Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns" and "Kokuho," revenue for Japanese films increased 33.2 percent to 207.57 billion yen, accounting for 75.6 percent of total box office earnings, according to the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan.

Meanwhile, foreign films climbed 30.7 percent to 66.88 billion yen, with "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning" and "Moana 2" each grossing more than 5 billion yen.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, the association president, Yoshishige Shimatani, described 2025 as "a bumper year," eclipsing the previous annual box office revenue record of 261.1 billion yen in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Concerns during the coronavirus pandemic over whether senior audiences would return (to theaters) have faded, with people of all ages returning," said Shimatani. "From now on, the true value of each film will be tested."

Cinema goers in 2025 increased by 30.7 percent to 188.76 million, according to the association.

The latest Demon Slayer film, which became the first Japanese film to top 100 billion yen worldwide, grossed 39.14 billion yen domestically, while "Kokuho," the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film, raked in 19.55 billion yen.

Two other animated films, "Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback" and "Chainsaw Man -- The Movie: Reze Arc," also surpassed 10 billion yen in box office earnings.

Toho Co, which distributed all four, posted a record 143.8 billion yen in box office revenue last year.

