Japan's CD album output falls below 100 mil for 1st time in 2018

The annual output of CD albums in Japan sank below 100 million in 2018 for the first time ever, an industry group said Wednesday, as more people have started listening to music via online streaming services.

Japan's CD album production, which totaled 88.65 million copies last year, peaked in 2000 at 276.33 million, according to data released by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. Production has been declining as popular domestic musicians have started delivering their music through streaming services.

The best-selling CD album in Japan to date is "First Love" by pop star Hikaru Utada released in 1999 with some 7.67 million copies sold, followed by a greatest hits album released in 1998 by rock duo B'z with 5.14 million copies, according to music statistics firm Oricon Inc.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan started compiling annual production data of 12-centimeter CD albums from 1999. Older data were based on the production of CD albums and singles combined.

Amid the declining trend that started in 2001, the output of CD albums, down 13 percent in 2018, has shrank to less than one-third of the volume produced in 2000.

Instead of listening to CDs, people are turning to online music distribution services with the spread of smartphones, with downloads of albums, single tracks and music videos expanding 13 percent in 2018 from the previous year to 64.5 billion yen ($586 million), increasing for the fifth straight year, according to the association.

Contributing to the rise of streaming services in Japan is pop stars joining the market, including Yumi Matsutoya and Yosui Inoue as well as rock band Mr. Children.

While downloading of music to portable devices has been the mainstream of online music distribution services, sales of streaming services in which content providers deliver music via a constant Internet connection accounted for 54 percent of the distribution services, surpassing download sales for the first time.

People pay fixed monthly fees to listen to music via streaming services, while some of them are offered for free of charge if listeners watch ads streamed on smartphone or PC screens.

Major streaming service providers include Sweden's Spotify Technology S.A. and U.S. technology giants Apple Inc. and Google LLC.

According to the International Federation of the Phonogram and Videogram Producers, or IFPI, music streaming services became the largest revenue source for recorded music in 2017 globally for the first time.

In Japan, sales of music software like CDs and videos still accounted for 80 percent of total music sales in value terms last year, the Recording Industry Association of Japan said.

The association's online nationwide survey released last month showed, however, that 65.9 percent of respondents used Youtube online videos to listen to music, while 48.6 percent said they listen to CDs.

Takashi Usui, music business analyst, said, "The spread of streaming services in Japan will accelerate if listeners' new experiences such as an encounter with music they did not know before and the rediscovery of old music brings excitement."

© KYODO