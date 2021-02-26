Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japan's comic market expands to record high on 'Demon Slayer' love

0 Comments
TOKYO

The value of Japan's comic book market reached a record 612.6 billion yen ($5.77 billion) in 2020, up 23 percent from a year earlier, backed by the huge popularity of the manga series "Demon Slayer," industry data showed Thursday.

The all-time high since comparable data became available in 1978 was set also as more people spent time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Research Institute for Publications.

The value of comic book and magazine sales was estimated at 270.6 billion yen in 2020, up 13.4 percent from the previous year, while that of digital comics jumped 31.9 percent to 342 billion yen, the institute said.

The previous record of 586.4 billion yen was marked in 1995.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo