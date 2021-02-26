Japan's comic market expands to record high on 'Demon Slayer' love

The value of Japan's comic book market reached a record 612.6 billion yen ($5.77 billion) in 2020, up 23 percent from a year earlier, backed by the huge popularity of the manga series "Demon Slayer," industry data showed Thursday.

The all-time high since comparable data became available in 1978 was set also as more people spent time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Research Institute for Publications.

The value of comic book and magazine sales was estimated at 270.6 billion yen in 2020, up 13.4 percent from the previous year, while that of digital comics jumped 31.9 percent to 342 billion yen, the institute said.

The previous record of 586.4 billion yen was marked in 1995.

© KYODO