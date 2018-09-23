Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hirokazu Koreeda Photo: REUTERS file
entertainment

Koreeda gets lifetime achievement award at Spain film festival

0 Comments
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain

Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda has received a lifetime achievement award at a prestigious film festival in Spain, becoming the first Asian to win the honor.

Koreeda, 56, was given the Donostia Award at the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Sunday in recognition of his works and career. Earlier this year, the director won the Palme d'Or at the annual Cannes International Film Festival.

At the award ceremony in San Sebastian, northern Spain, he expressed joy over receiving the accolade, saying, "I am just halfway through my career, so I felt that a lifetime achievement award was a bit early for me."

Created in 1986, the Donostia Award "recognizes outstanding contributions to the film world of great names who will be part of cinema history forever."

Koreeda has been considered for the official selection at the San Sebastian festival four times and has twice won the audience award.

His Palme d'Or-winning film "Shoplifters" was also screened at the festival.

The film depicts a family who, while living on a grandmother's meager pension, send their children to steal from stores.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Lifestyle

My Trip From Tokyo To Hakone With Luggage-Free Travel

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Importance Of Computer In Our Daily Life Essay

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Meet Beni, the Dog Who Probably Speaks Better Japanese Than You

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Matcha: The Natural Mental and Medical Remedy We Should All Be Drinking

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon