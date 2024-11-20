 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Now 40 years old, the 'Dragon Ball' franchise has inspired massively popular mangas, video games and anime series Image: AFP
entertainment

Japan's manga powerhouse 'Dragon Ball' turns 40

0 Comments
TOKYO

"Dragon Ball" fans on Wednesday celebrated 40 years of the globally beloved Japanese manga, anime and video game franchise, just months after creator Akira Toriyama's unexpected death.

The original "Dragon Ball" manga was first serialised on November 20, 1984, featuring a boy named Son Goku who collects magical balls containing dragons to help protect the Earth.

The comic books have since sold more than 260 million copies in Japan and worldwide, according to publisher Shueisha.

Toriyama died aged 68 in March because of a blood clot on his brain, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans, including tributes from world leaders.

The first part of the manga series was turned into an anime for TV also called "Dragon Ball" from 1986. Dubbed in different languages, the show captured children's hearts with its madcap battles.

"Dragon Ball Z", an adaptation of the later part of the manga, took the series' popularity to even greater heights.

Films, video games and other spin-offs followed as the franchise grew into a global phenomenon.

"Happy birthday to Goku and all his friends. And eternal farewell to Akira Toriyama," anime fan account Catsuka said on its X page, which boasts more than 230,000 followers.

The franchise is particularly popular in Latin America, and several tributes appeared in Spanish on Instagram, including from a Mexican newspaper.

"It's a seminal work that celebrates victory gained through friendship and hard work. I think the simplicity of the story has been an important factor in the series' success," 19-year-old student Tsutomu Tanaka told AFP in Tokyo.

The latest anime series in the franchise, "Dragon Ball Daima", began airing last month, and Saudi Arabia has announced it will build the world's first "Dragon Ball" theme park.

"The commercial machine is already there" for "Dragon Ball", said journalist and anime expert Tadashi Sudo.

But while the popularity of the franchise is secure in the short-term, "the challenge remains whether it can maintain its creativity without Toriyama".

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog