Japan's techno-pop group Perfume members
File photo taken in Tokyo on Nov 27, 2024, shows Japan's techno-pop group Perfume members (from L) Kashiyuka, A-chan and Nocchi. Image: Kyodo
entertainment

Japan's techno-pop group Perfume to take hiatus 20 years after debut

TOKYO

Perfume, an all-female Japanese techno-pop group, said Sunday they will take a hiatus in 2026, after gaining popularity in Japan and beyond since their major label debut two decades ago.

The trio going by the name of A-chan, Kashiyuka and Nocchi are known for their futuristic style and synchronized, robot-like dance moves. "Polyrhythm" and "Chocolate Disco" are among their hit songs.

"We will put Perfume into cold sleep starting in 2026," Perfume said on its website. "To take on new challenges, we decided to complete a phase."

The three formed Perfume in 1999 in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan. They have performed overseas, including in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The trio was also a familiar face in public broadcaster NHK's year-end singing festival, one of Japan's popular TV programs, appearing for the 16th straight year since 2008.

"We each want to come back more powerful than ever, so we hope you will continue to support us warmly until the day we can meet again," Perfume said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Love those gals. I’m surprised they didn’t take a rest sooner!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

