Yoneda wins international contest for young conductors in France

Japan's Satoshi Yoneda (2nd from R) attends the awards ceremony for the Besancon International Competition for Young Conductors in Besancon, France, on Saturday.

Japan's Satoshi Yoneda won an international competition in France for up-and-coming orchestra conductors on Saturday, becoming the 11th Japanese winner of the contest that produced internationally successful conductors including the late Seiji Ozawa.

Yoneda, 29, hailing from the western Japan city of Okayama, was among the three finalists in the weeklong 59th edition of the Besancon International Competition for Young Conductors, along with 26-year-old American Kyrian Friedenberg and China's Tianyi Xie, 21, who was the youngest candidate.

Prizes for the winner include 12,000 euros ($14,000) and three months of professional career mentoring.

"I have no words to describe my feeling except that I'm happy. I hope I become a conductor who can perform with musicians in wonderful orchestras around the world," Yoneda told reporters.

The competition, first held in 1951, has been held biennially since 1993 in eastern France. Aside from Ozawa who won in 1959, past winners included Yoel Levi of Israel and Japan's Yutaka Sado.

