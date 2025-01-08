 Japan Today
Japanese actor Ryo Yoshizawa has been dropped for a low-alcohol beer ad after getting drunk Image: AFP
entertainment

Japanese actor dropped from beer ad campaign after drunken escapade

TOKYO

A popular Japanese actor hired to be the face of a low-alcohol beer has been fired after getting drunk and breaking into his neighbor's home, officials said.

Drinks giant Asahi Breweries booked Ryo Yoshizawa, who one fashion magazine said has "national treasure-class handsomeness", for a commercial for its 3.5-percent Super Dry Dry Crystal beer.

But the 30-year-old, one of Japan's most popular actors, returned home on December 30 perhaps having consumed something stronger.

Yoshizawa was "drunk" and "accidentally made his way into an apartment room next to his," his talent agency Amuse said in a statement Monday.

"I've lost my memory. I think I just went in without asking, because I wanted to use the bathroom," Yoshizawa was quoted by local media as telling police.

"We have decided to terminate our contract" with Yoshizawa, Asahi Group Holdings spokesperson Shiori Shimizu told AFP Tuesday.

"As an alcohol beverage company, we consider his actions unacceptable", Shimizu said. "We will no longer use him in our future advertisements."

Yoshizawa apologized to his surprised neighbor for the "major trouble he caused", Amuse said, adding that the actor already vacated the apartment.

Like other countries, drinking has been declining in Japan, with low-percentage and alcohol-free beers -- and even abstaining -- growing in popularity, especially among younger people.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Ok, as much as I hate to admit, once or twice I was this drunk before.

Was he ARRESTED? Did the neighbor freak out ?, it doesn’t SEEM so, THEN it would be warranted.

It all depends on the Neighbor and was he threatening or just stumbled in and used to toilet? …crime of the century.

Remember, you’re in JAPAN

0 ( +1 / -1 )

