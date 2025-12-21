 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actor Ken Watanabe greets customers outside K-port cafe in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
entertainment

Actor Ken Watanabe to close cafe in quake-hit area, seeks new local role

6 Comments
SENDAI

A cafe set up by Japanese actor Ken Watanabe dedicated to the reconstruction efforts of an area hit by the massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 will close Sunday, nearly 15 years since the disaster struck.

Watanabe, the 66-year-old owner of the K-port cafe in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, has decided to shut things down, having taken his age into consideration. "I would like to look for (new) ways on how to have fun activities with the local people over the next decade," he said.

Watanabe, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the Hollywood blockbuster "The Last Samurai," opened the shop in November 2013, more than two years after the disaster devastated northeastern Japan.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Watanabe began visiting Kesennuma, one of the worst hit areas, to work as a volunteer and opened K-port after hearing residents say they had no place to gather. Despite a busy schedule he has tried to work at the cafe once every two months or so.

On Saturday, a day before the closure of the cafe, Watanabe himself welcomed customers.

Yumiko Chiba, a 57-year-old resident of Miyagi and a frequent user of the cafe, said, "Having lost my parents to the tsunami, it was a place where I could be at ease and unwind. It gave me the strength to move forward."

Kesennuma saw many of its buildings inundated or swept away in the tsunami, which ensued following the magnitude-9.0 earthquake on March 11, 2011.

K-port was built near the harbor. At the time of the disaster, restaurants were few and the seaside area was dark.

Watanabe plans to keep the building after the closure and hopes to pass it on to the younger generation.

"I want to think together with residents about fruitful ways to enjoy this city," he said, expressing hope that people will look at Kesennuma beyond the image as a disaster area.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

RE; K-port was built near the harbor. At the time of the disaster, restaurants were few and the seaside area was dark.

Restaurants are still few and the area is still dark.

Kesenuma along with most of the "rejuvenated" towns on the Sanriku Coast suffer from a blight of centralized planning. There is nothing "organic" about these concrete plazas. i haven't visited one that felt real or lived in.

Construction giants from Tokyo came in, designed and built then left. What could have been "interesting and inviting" considering the money spent is cold and lifeless.

That said, hats off to Watanabe Ken for his honest efforts to support the area. Arigatou.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Ken Watanabe is such a nice man!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The estimable Watanabe Ken in real life is very different from the breakthrough role he played as an amoral medical student at Kyushu University eager to participate in the live vivisection of captured American airmen. The lugubrious shocker, "The Sea and Poison", has to my knowledge never been shown on TV ( no doubt deemed unsuitable for promoting national pride).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just came back from a trip. What a great town. Japan did a great job in rebuilding the whole area. New everything. Trains, streets houses. Really blows away anything. The west really should learn from Japan and how to rebuild .

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Excellent effort from him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan did a great job in rebuilding the whole area. New everything. Trains, streets houses. Really blows away anything. The west really should learn from Japan and how to rebuild .

Not really. Japan just threw a huge bunch of money at "rebuilding" without taking a look at the long term viability. Many of the areas hit have no future. Natural age related population decline and the unstoppable move of the working age people to the big towns will leave those "rebuilt" towns as empty shells in 10 years.

The government should have encouraged and help finance this move. Would have been much cheaper.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel