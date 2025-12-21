Actor Ken Watanabe to close cafe in quake-hit area, seeks new local role

A cafe set up by Japanese actor Ken Watanabe dedicated to the reconstruction efforts of an area hit by the massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 will close Sunday, nearly 15 years since the disaster struck.
Watanabe, the 66-year-old owner of the K-port cafe in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, has decided to shut things down, having taken his age into consideration. "I would like to look for (new) ways on how to have fun activities with the local people over the next decade," he said.
Watanabe, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the Hollywood blockbuster "The Last Samurai," opened the shop in November 2013, more than two years after the disaster devastated northeastern Japan.
In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Watanabe began visiting Kesennuma, one of the worst hit areas, to work as a volunteer and opened K-port after hearing residents say they had no place to gather. Despite a busy schedule he has tried to work at the cafe once every two months or so.
On Saturday, a day before the closure of the cafe, Watanabe himself welcomed customers.
Yumiko Chiba, a 57-year-old resident of Miyagi and a frequent user of the cafe, said, "Having lost my parents to the tsunami, it was a place where I could be at ease and unwind. It gave me the strength to move forward."
Kesennuma saw many of its buildings inundated or swept away in the tsunami, which ensued following the magnitude-9.0 earthquake on March 11, 2011.
K-port was built near the harbor. At the time of the disaster, restaurants were few and the seaside area was dark.
Watanabe plans to keep the building after the closure and hopes to pass it on to the younger generation.
"I want to think together with residents about fruitful ways to enjoy this city," he said, expressing hope that people will look at Kesennuma beyond the image as a disaster area.© KYODO
garymalmgren
RE; K-port was built near the harbor. At the time of the disaster, restaurants were few and the seaside area was dark.
Restaurants are still few and the area is still dark.
Kesenuma along with most of the "rejuvenated" towns on the Sanriku Coast suffer from a blight of centralized planning. There is nothing "organic" about these concrete plazas. i haven't visited one that felt real or lived in.
Construction giants from Tokyo came in, designed and built then left. What could have been "interesting and inviting" considering the money spent is cold and lifeless.
That said, hats off to Watanabe Ken for his honest efforts to support the area. Arigatou.
stormcrow
Ken Watanabe is such a nice man!
u_s__reamer
The estimable Watanabe Ken in real life is very different from the breakthrough role he played as an amoral medical student at Kyushu University eager to participate in the live vivisection of captured American airmen. The lugubrious shocker, "The Sea and Poison", has to my knowledge never been shown on TV ( no doubt deemed unsuitable for promoting national pride).
Nanandcurry
Just came back from a trip. What a great town. Japan did a great job in rebuilding the whole area. New everything. Trains, streets houses. Really blows away anything. The west really should learn from Japan and how to rebuild .
wallace
Excellent effort from him.
Mr Kipling
Not really. Japan just threw a huge bunch of money at "rebuilding" without taking a look at the long term viability. Many of the areas hit have no future. Natural age related population decline and the unstoppable move of the working age people to the big towns will leave those "rebuilt" towns as empty shells in 10 years.
The government should have encouraged and help finance this move. Would have been much cheaper.