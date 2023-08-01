Japan 'Barbie' distributor regrets reactions to A-bomb-related images

The Japanese distributor of the U.S. blockbuster movie "Barbie" expressed regret Monday over the film's official promoters cheerfully engaging with social media posts that link the main character to atomic bomb-related imagery inspired by the biopic "Oppenheimer" released at the same time.
Warner Bros Japan LLC said in a statement that the messages posted by the U.S. headquarters' Barbie Movie account "lack consideration" and are "very regrettable," apparently referring to its positive replies to mashups of the bubbly satire and the film about Robert Oppenheimer, a physician who led the project of making atomic bombs.
The two films have topped the U.S. box office since they came out on July 21. Seizing on the simultaneous release of the contrasting films, media have referred to the two collectively as "Barbenheimer" and a host of memes have sprouted up online.
One such image appears to depict the actors who portray Barbie and Oppenheimer posing happily in front of an apocalyptic blast that some in Japan have said resembles the real destruction of the U.S. atomic bombs dropped at the closing stage of World War II.
The Barbie Movie account replied to the viral post, saying, "It's going to be a summer to remember" with an emoji of a face blowing a kiss.
Another user apparently replaced the "Barbie" star's hair with a mushroom cloud in a separate image. The film's official account said, "This Ken is a stylist," referring to the name of Barbie's boyfriend.
Warner Bros Japan also said they are taking the situation seriously and called on the U.S. head office to "properly deal with it." The Japanese distributor apologized to those who suffered discomfort as a result of the replies.
"Barbie" is slated for release in Japan on Aug 11, while there is no information about whether "Oppenheimer" will hit theaters in the country.
The United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, causing an estimated 210,000 deaths by the end of the year, mostly among civilians, according to the cities.
Many U.S. polls have indicated that some in the country believe the nuclear attacks on Japan were necessary to end the war.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Oppenheimer, himself, felt that way, didn’t he?
“The war had started in ‘39. It’d seen the death of tens of millions. It’d seen brutality and degradation, which had no place in the middle of the 20th century. And the ending of the war by this means, certainly cruel, was not undertaken lightly. But I am not confident, as of today, that a better course was then open.” -- J. Robert Oppenheimer, CBS News interview, 1965, when asked whether dropping the bomb on Japan was necessary
Jolyon
So perhaps the newspaper needs to ask some questions to those who make these decisions to find out if Oppenheimer is being censored or not? If so, can we have a clear statement to explain that choice? Surely that is what journalism means, not just repeating content from other second-hand sources. Raise your game, please
TokyoLiving
Nothing in this world justifies to evaporate 2 cities full of innocent people..
Good old US as always romanticized the biggest war crime in history...
sakurasuki
Just check how many Japanese movie about Nanjing, and they never apoligize at all about wrongful depiction of history and glorifying Japanese protagonist, over and over again.
Asiaman7
Be careful what you wish for.
The impact of the massive firebombing campaign and atomic bombs was that Japan surrendered in August. If Japan didn’t surrender in August, the Soviets would have invaded. And the Americans would then have invaded too, and Japan would have been carved up — just like Germany and the Korean Peninsula eventually were. And the other thing that would have happened is that millions of Japanese would have starved to death that winter — because surrendering in August gave MacArthur time to come in with his occupation forces and feed Japan.
Yes, nuclear weapons are awful, but most of Japan’s residents would have had a radically different future if those bombs had not been used and the nation had not resultantly surrendered in August.
JJ W
Tell me you don't know history without telling me you don't know history.
Even in WW2 this statement wouldn't be true by any moral or quantitative metric.
Peter Neil
From the article:
Oh my.
Jolyon
It’s a film. I can’t judge the content of the film because I have been prevented seeing it. Let’s be able to watch the film and have an informed discussion about how it represents the history and the biases and falsehoods it offers.
factchecker
Many U.S. polls have indicated that some in the country believe the nuclear attacks on Japan were necessary to end the war.
Pointing this out deprives the Japan/Hiroshima victim card being played. Asiaman7 above is spot on. The war dragging on into 1946 would have seen the USSR make landfall. Tell me how that would have been more humane.
quercetum
He’s a doctor of antoms and energy.
Blattamexiguus
Why is this the ‘top story’ of the day?
it’s just movie memes!
sakurasuki
Try to check on Japanese social media about #NoBarbenheimer, no wonder most of Japanese have no idea about Pearl Harbor this day. Shouldn't do Pearl Harbor in the first place.
https://www.nytimes.com/1985/12/07/world/for-most-japanese-pearl-harbor-is-just-a-footnote.html
dagon
If only the Japanese electorate had similarly strong reactions to the damage done by their one party LDP government everyday.
They are just worried about the effect on Barbie's Japan BO.
Meiyouwenti
“Robert Oppenheimer, a physician who led the project of making atomic bombs.”
A ‘physician’ is a medical doctor. Oppenheimer was a physicist.