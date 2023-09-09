Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Members of Johnny's Sexual Assault Victims Association attend a press conference in Tokyo
Junya Hiramoto and Shimon Ishimaru, members of Johnny's Sexual Assault Victims Association who claim to have been sexually abused by the late founder of Johnny & Associates talent agency Johnny Kitagawa, attend a press conference at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
entertainment

Japan broadcasters issue rare apologies for past silence over J-pop agency sex abuse

0 Comments
By Francis Tang and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO

After Japan's top talent agency Johnny & Associates apologized on Thursday for decades of sexual abuses committed by its late founder, local broadcasters issued rare mea culpas of their own for failing to report on the allegations for years.

The abuses by Johnny Kitagawa, the man behind some of the most popular Japanese boy bands such as SMAP and Arashi, had been reported by local tabloid Shukan Bunshun as far back as 1999. Kitagawa sued the magazine, but major media outlets steered clear of covering the lawsuit or chasing the story.

It was only after Britain's BBC aired a tell-all documentary in March - four years after Kitagawa's death at the age of 87 - that local mass-media followed suit, stirring national outrage.

"This issue had been reported frequently in weekly magazines and other publications, and the Tokyo High Court's ruling on the fact of sexual assault was confirmed in 2004," public broadcaster NHK said in a statement.

"But NHK's awareness over this issue was wanting, and we never followed up with deeper reporting or chose to take it up," it said, promising improvements.

A third-party committee set up to investigate the allegations reported last week that Kitagawa had sexually abused hundreds of boys and young men, and faulted the media for its silence.

Other major broadcasters including NTV, TV Asahi and Fuji TV, also issued statements promising to do better.

"The conduct of the media on the issue of sexual assault is also being questioned (with this case)," TV Asahi said. "We will heed the voices of victims, the (third-party team's) report, and the opinions and suggestions of viewers seriously, and reflect them in our future broadcasts and activities."

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

How weak and shameful.

Clearly this was an open secret known by all and sundry for many years and they all chose to close ranks and ignore it, which simply makes them complicit. Saying 'We promise to do better' is as galling as their lack of responsibility.

What a disgrace.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now, I’ll never be able to watch a Japanese boy band

without thinking that there are hundreds of victims amongst them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now, I’ll still never be able to watch a Japanese boy band

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel