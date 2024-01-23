Japanese comedian Matsumoto sues publisher over sex scandal report

Japanese comedian and TV personality Hitoshi Matsumoto has sued publisher Bungei Shunju Ltd for defamation over a report in its weekly magazine regarding his sexual behavior, his lawyer said Monday.

Matsumoto denies the report in December by Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine that he forced several women into sexual activities in 2015, demanding a correction and 550 million yen in damages, according to the lawyer.

There is no truth to the reported allegations and that they will present a clear argument to this effect during the trial at the Tokyo District Court, the lawyer added.

The magazine publisher said it stands by accuracy of its report.

