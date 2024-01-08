Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Comedian Matsumoto to go on hiatus amid sex scandal report

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese comedian and TV personality Hitoshi Matsumoto, who recently faced a magazine report over his sexual behavior, will go on hiatus, his managing company said Monday, underscoring his intention to "focus on the trial."

Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co earlier denied a report in December by Shukan Bushun weekly magazine that Matsumoto, 60, forced several women into sexual activities in 2015, saying the article damaged his reputation.

"I would like to go on hiatus as I will not be able to dedicate myself to comedy as I currently do while simultaneously engaging with the trial," Matsumoto, one half of popular comedy duo "Downtown," said, according to the entertainment agency.

Matsumoto is an ambassador for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
"Matsumoto, out!"

3 ( +3 / -0 )

He can take off this duty too as this event will be attended by nobody and end up a complete failure and waste of money

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This “article” is lacking in many aspects. “Focus on the trial”? What trial? He was arrested? Prosecuted?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That is a pretty big name.

The article is quite vague on some important details though. It mentions a trial, but not what the trial is about. Is it a criminal case against Matsumoto? Probably not, if he had been arrested we’d have heard about it. Is he being sued by one of the women he forced into sexual activities? Or is he suing the magazine for defamation? Either of these is possible, but they are quite different.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There’s almost zero possibility that Matsumoto is going to serve as an Expo ambassador. What remains of Japan’s construction work and labor capacity will be put into reconstruction of Noto peninsula devastated by the New Year’s Day earthquake rather than the Expo nobody wants.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

