Entertainment magazine Pia revived after 15-year hiatus

A revived version of the Japanese entertainment information magazine Pia was released Monday after a 15-year hiatus, containing barcodes for easy purchases of event tickets such as concerts and exhibitions.

The new monthly publication by Pia Corp is a roughly 100-page full-color magazine priced at 880 yen including tax, also covering schedule and ticket information of movies and theatrical shows and offering feature articles.

As in the previous version printed through 2011, the new publication continues to feature cover illustrations by Masamichi Oikawa, known for his magazine cover and poster works portraying celebrities.

The cover of the April issue features Godzilla. By scanning QR codes linked to events shown in the magazine, readers can jump to Pia's website or launch its app to access detailed information or purchase tickets.

At a launch event held Monday in a bookstore in Tokyo, a 71-year-old man said he was thrilled to be able to buy the magazine again.

"I bought the final issue here 15 years ago. It is unusual for a print magazine to return in this day and age, and I'm looking forward to seeing how its contents are presented," he added.

Pia's original publication began in 1972, with its circulation growing in the 1980s thanks to the company's ticketing sales business. After publication was ceased in 2011, Pia provided event information online and via apps.

© KYODO