Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yasushi Hashida, a former member of Johnny & Associates, who said he was sexually abused as a teenager by the firm's late founder Johnny Kitagawa Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
entertainment

Gov't to hold ministerial meeting on Johnny's talent agency sex abuse claims

5 Comments
TOKYO

The government plans to hold a ministerial meeting as early as next week to address the issue of sexual abuse allegations involving Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Relevant ministries and agencies are expected to discuss how to avoid similar incidents and support people allegedly sexually abused by the company's late founder Johnny Kitagawa, who was one of the most powerful figures in Japan's entertainment industry.

The allegations surrounding Kitagawa, who propelled numerous groups such as SMAP and Arashi to stardom before his death in 2019 at the age of 87, have garnered international attention after the BBC aired a documentary in March that included interviews with victims.

The Gender Equality Bureau of the Cabinet Office, which is responsible for tackling sex crime, as well as the Children and Families Agency, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, along with other relevant organizations, likely will join the gathering, the source said.

Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies related to children, will take the lead in the discussions, with the focus on whether the government can take steps to prevent people with influence over young people from coercing them into sexual acts.

The government also aims to establish a system to make it easier for victims of sexual abuse as well as their parents and guardians to seek assistance in dealing with their traumatic experiences from relevant authorities.

Last month, Johnny's president, Julie Keiko Fujishima, publicly apologized for the scandals involving Kitagawa, but stopped short of accepting the claims by people formerly represented by the agency.

Former talent at the Tokyo-based agency, including Yasushi Hashida, now a dancer and actor, and Kauan Okamoto, a Japanese-Brazilian singer and songwriter, have come forward as victims of the late music mogul. They have been asking the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to revise the child abuse prevention law to protect minors from similar situations.

Ogura said at a press conference on Tuesday that careful consideration must be given when considering amending the law as the current legislation only encompasses abusive acts by parents or guardians and does not include abuse by anyone else.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Too late...as always.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Relevant ministries and agencies are expected to discuss how to avoid similar incidents and support people allegedly sexually abused by the company's late founder Johnny Kitagawa, who was one of the most powerful figures in Japan's entertainment industry.

Weak government-sponsored white-washing.

Given Johnny's deep ties to the Japan Inc./LDP establishment you do not need to conspiracy theorize to see there could have been many others complicit.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The Gender Equality Bureau

Sounds very sophisticated

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And this is all coming about thanks to Mobeen Azhar on the BBC.

https://youtu.be/rmF6mDZjZZw

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And yet the agency is still called "Johnny's", proud as you like.

Imagine the show "Jim'll Fix It" still running in the UK, but with a different presenter...!

This shows how seriously the Japanese authorities take these allegations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel