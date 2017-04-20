Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese heavy metal band denied U.S. entry; club cites Trump policy

TOKYO

Loudness, a decades-old Japanese heavy metal band which has a history of performing overseas, has been denied entry into the United States due apparently to the immigration policy under President Donald Trump.

"Due to the new strict policies the U.S. government has placed on foreigners entering the country, Loudness was denied entry into the United States," the club Reggies, where the band planned to perform, said on its website.

The members of the band were denied entry at a Chicago airport Tuesday and headed back to Japan several hours later, cancelling their tour which would have taken them to seven locations in the United States, according to the agency Katana Music.

"The U.S. tour has been canceled," Minoru Niihara, vocalist of the band, which debuted in the early 1980s, said on his blog. The band had never been denied entry into the United States in the past and neither had he as individual, Niihara said.

The agency said Japanese performers it took care of were able to enter the United States if they had proper invitation letters but the immigration requested visas for Loudness' members.

The club owner Robby Glick told the Chicago Tribune that he was not sure if the entry denial was "a product of the administration," but "there is a difference since our new president came in."

© KYODO

Did they do ESTA?

0

So would Adele, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Tom Jones... would they also need visas to perform in America?

2

I know from previous experience doing translations some don't have the right visa. If they had the right visa they would not be denied entry. Even a band which was promoting Japan and would have their expenses and fees paid in Japan but would perform in the US were denied entry for not having the correct visa even though they too had entered previously.

Once denied makes it that much more difficult next time.

1

@Thunderbird2 "So would Adele, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Tom Jones... would they also need visas to perform in America?"

Yes! But those people have managers, lawyers, people sorting out all the details for them.

2

Thunderbird2 yes, most definitely ,but they have the visas sorted so no issues.

0

rock n roll crazy nights. these guys are awesome i saw them open for motley crue in 87

0

@Thunder2,

The queen does not hold a passport since she's the one who issues them to others. All the other royal family members have one. To travel to America the queen needs her visa too. What will be dealt with by her protocol office and the US State Dept. The WH is also notified and asks the president if the queen's visit (or any other head of state) will cause a problem. On her arrival her visa and papers will be represented in a diplomatic package. At least she does not have to line up like the rest of us.

1

From what I understand you can use an ESTA visa if you are playing unpaid gigs. If you are getting paid you need a working visa. Other bands have also been denied entry. https://www.google.co.jp/amp/s/amp.pastemagazine.com/articles/2017/03/multiple-sxsw-bands-denied-entry-into-the-us.html

0

If you are going to do anything other than being a straight 90 day tourist you need a visa. Playing gigs paid or unpaid, holding an exhibition are not the activities of a tourist.

3

Its same fake furor some bands were trying to pull with SXSW denied entries. As per US immigration rules, if you going to perform in a commercial venue in US, regardless if you are playing a free concert - you need a visa - Trump has nothing to do with it at all, this has been the case all the time.

The only exception are specific trade shows and that goes only for main showcase only with exception grants.

As long as you are a typically paid musician, going to perform in US ,and actually in Japan as well ,without a performer visa has always been a gamble, I wish at least this magazine would`nt give em a stage for fake blaming . The blame lies with the club that was too cheap to do due diligence and sort the correct visas for them.

1

The UK indie band Lush were turned away from their own reunion tour in the US in 2015 because they showed up with the wrong visa, so this does happen.

1

Silly guys, they didnt have a visa, so they are jumping on the Blame Trump Bandwagon. Blame Trump for the right things. Its easy to do since hes easy to dislike. But those who blame him for everything water down the effect.

2

They didn't have a performance / artist visa, it is there own fault. An invite letter does not cut it and never has.

1

There are many downsides to having a racist, psychopathic con-man in the White House.

1

