Pop idol group Arashi performs last concert after 27 years together

Pop idol group Arashi performed its final concert on Sunday, ending its around 27-year history that has made it into a household name in Japan, with their success spawning beyond music and into drama and TV variety shows and a fan base elsewhere in Asia.

Appearing at a packed Tokyo Dome, the five-member boy band kicked off their performance with the upbeat song "Love Rainbow," with Jun Matsumoto telling a cheering crowd, "Arashi has come back!" The group took a hiatus after a virtual concert at the end of 2020 and returned in the spring of last year.

With the venue flooded with penlights of the members' signature colors, the group performed 33 songs without an encore, from popular tunes such as "Love so sweet" and "Happiness" to ones such as "truth" that showed off their dancing skills.

While entertaining fans with their repertoire, that also included their November 1999 debut single "Arashi," and "Whenever You Call," their first all-English song written by Grammy winner Bruno Mars, they also engaged in their usual banter.

Satoshi Ono, the group's leader and main vocalist, addressed fans, saying, "Today marks the end of our activities, but the Arashi that we have created together will continue to live on," before he joined Matsumoto, 42, and their bandmates -- Masaki Aiba, 43, Kazunari Ninomiya, 42, and Sho Sakurai, 44, to cap the show with their latest single "Five."

Following Sunday's concert, Ono, 45, left the Starto Entertainment Inc agency, formerly known as Johnny & Associates Inc, a powerhouse noted for fostering a pool of male idols.

Over the weekend, throngs of fans flocked to the dome, where the group's concert tour "We are Arashi" across five major cities wrapped up. Many were seen taking photos and videos of an installation showcasing the Arashi logo with the words "We are Arashi," with a long line of more than an hour or so for a closer photograph.

In May last year, they announced they would come together again for one final concert tour, which started in March in Sapporo and also took them to Nagoya, Fukuoka and Osaka for a total of 15 shows.

Almond, a fan since 2009, flew from the Philippines to watch the group perform in Nagoya in April, recounting, "I started crying during the first song. It made me feel really nostalgic and happy."

"I love Arashi's group dynamic and how they all balance each other," Almond said. Another longtime fan from the Philippines, Yam Lee said they have "remained very relatable and down-to-earth."

While the group became one of the most successful idol groups, their road to stardom was not easy, and their breakthrough came after Matsumoto starred in the teen romance drama "Hana Yori Dango" (Boys Over Flowers) in 2005.

Other members also broke new ground, with Sakurai becoming a newscaster, Ninomiya appearing in the Clint Eastwood film "Letters from Iwo Jima," while Aiba was active on variety shows and Ono recognized for his work as an artist.

Fans at home and abroad, including Thailand and Indonesia, expressed their gratitude and sadness online regarding the end of Arashi's activities, calling them an "icon" and a "legend." The members were in their teens when the group was formed in September 1999.

Arashi had performed at noted events such as the celebration of the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in 2019.

During their hiatus, a scandal involving sexual abuse allegations rocked their agency in 2023. The agency admitted to decades of sexual abuse by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, apologized and offered redress to victims.

© KYODO