Japan now has talking 'Evangelion' ATMs

One of the great ironies is that back in the beginning, "Evangelion" had trouble working out merchandising deals. That’s obviously no longer an issue for the anime juggernaut, though, as there’s now a near-constant flow of Eva figures, fashion, and even food.

If anything, the problem for fans isn’t finding some merch they want, but keeping enough cash on hand for those impulse buys. So it makes sense that as of this week, Japan has talking "Evangelion" ATMs.

On Monday, convenience store Lawson reconfigured its in-store ATM terminals with a new user interface with an "Evngelion" motif, featuring the characters, fonts, and other visual design cues of the series. The really special part, though, is that the ATMs also talk with one of three iconic Eva voices.

Currently, your transactions will be guided by the voice of Misato (portrayed by voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi). On Jan 25, Misato hands off ATM duties to "Evangelion Unit-02" pilot Asuka (Yuko Miyamura), and, protagonist Shinji’s stint starts on Feb 1 and runs until Feb 14.

Initially, the promotion was meant to overlap with the release of the final "Rebuild of Evangelion" movie, "Thrice Upon a Time," which was supposed to start playing in Japanese theaters on Jan 23. That premiere has since been delayed indefinitely.

Source: Lawson

