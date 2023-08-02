Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Premiere of "Barbie" in London
Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska Photo: Reuters/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA
entertainment

Japan opening of 'Barbie' marred by controversy ahead of nuclear memorials

0 Comments
By Rocky Swift

The Japan opening of "Barbie" was dealt additional setbacks after a voice actor spoke out against a controversial grassroots marketing movement for the hit film and the U.S. ambassador caught flack for promoting the film online.

"Barbie", which stars Margot Robbie in the title role, recently grossed $800 million in global box office, helped in part by a viral "Barbenheimer" meme that paired the film with a biopic of nuclear bomb scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer that opened at the same time.

"Barbie" producer Warner Bros initially latched on to fan-produced memes that depicted Robbie's Barbie with actor Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer alongside images of nuclear blasts.

But fans were not amused in Japan, which in coming days will mark the memorials of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 78 years ago.

A #NoBarbenheimer hashtag trended online, prompting Warner's Japan division to issue a rare public criticism of its parent company, which then followed with an apology this week.

Mitsuki Takahata, who voices Barbie in the dubbed Japanese version, posted on Instagram on Wednesday that she was dismayed upon learning of the memes marketing campaign and considered dropping out of a promotional event in Tokyo hyping its opening on Aug. 11.

"This incident is really, really disappointing," she posted.

The media-savvy U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel posted a picture of his meeting with director Greta Gerwig, but the response online was chilly.

"Your post at this time will get on the nerves of many Japanese, and will further solidify their resolve to never go to see that movie," replied a poster known as tsuredzure on the X platform formerly known as Twitter.

No Japan release date has been announced for "Oppenheimer", which chronicles the creation of the atomic bomb. The film has been criticised for largely ignoring the weapon's destruction in Japan towards the end of World War Two, obliterating two major cities and accounting for more than 200,000 deaths.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog