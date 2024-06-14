Japan pop band's video withdrawn over colonialism, slavery imagery

A Japanese pop band's video to promote its new song "Columbus" has been withdrawn, its record company said Thursday, after coming under fire for imagery that seems to conjure justifications of colonialism and slavery.
Universal Music LLC said in a statement that the video for the song written by the three-man band Mrs. Green Apple "contains expressions that lack an understanding of history and cultural context," and apologized for failing to catch the issue in advance.
In the video released Wednesday, the three band members appear to be dressed as historical figures, including Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, during a visit to a tropical island.
They are shown interacting with anthropoids, presumably native to the island, who are depicted as primitive and servile. The various scenes include an anthropoid pulling a band member's rickshaw and others learning how to play musical instruments during a party.
Motoki Omori, the band's vocalist who proposed the video concept and led the selection of costumes, said in an apology statement that he intended to depict a fictitious world in which beings from different eras could throw a house party.
"I took a hard look at" the criticism that the video's imagery can be seen as reflecting specific historical events, he said.
Coca-Cola (Japan) Co said it has suspended all advertisements featuring the song.© KYODO
15 Comments
Lord Dartmouth
The woke bores are taking over in Japan too, I see.
Toblerone
LDPsucks
“lack an understanding of history and cultural context”
Japans educational system defined in one quote.
piskian
Post a link to the entire video,so that we can form a more educated judgement, please.
Quo Primum
Yup. It was only a matter of time, unfortunately.
Quo Primum
This seems to imply that colonialism was a bad thing.
It wasn't. It was one of the best things that has ever happened to the world as a whole.
The world would be a much worse place right now if colonialism had never happened.
Think of all the cannibalism, human sacrifice, and yes, even slavery that would have continued on unabated if not for colonialism.
That's why Christianity was such an easy thing to "sell" during colonization. "Love your neighbor as yourself" is far more appealing than "lie him down spread-eagle on a table and cut his heart out in a pagan ritual," don't you think???
We don't need to conjure up justifications for something that meant massive progress for the world, especially for the societies whose lands were colonized.
Colonialism's undeniable benefits speak for themselves -- which is why those who bellyache the most about colonialism don't seem to mind partaking of its societal and material advantages.
wallace
“Woke” is the most overused meaningless word.
BertieWooster
We don't need any more of this PC and woke nonsense! It's pure insanity!
kurisupisu
Did the band show any taping or pillaging?
If no, then why the ban?
Fighto!
So, Christopher Columbus has been cancelled now as an evil colonialist? This is PC gone mad, just like the silly hand-wringing over "Blackface" a few years back.
Universal is a US Company. Might pay for this up and coming young band Mrs. Green Apple to switch to a Japanese music company such as Sony.
Moonraker
Hark at the old men failing to comprehend a world in which we cannot be nasty any more.
dagon
"Sold" at the point of a sword or muzzle of a blunderbuss.
Fundamentalist ahistorical revisionism.
https://www.pioneer.org/blogs/compass-stories/the-great-evil-christianity-the-bible-and-the-native-american-genocide/
Columbus should be studied but there should be no return to this whitewashed view from the 50's and earlier.
In fact, if you want some alt-history, if the Romans had been more committed and thorough at extirpating Christianity and heading off a Dark Age we might have colonized the solar system by now.
LDPsucks
I bet all you old grandpas defending the band go yo yasukuni every year and tip their jars, right after you kiss the feet of the head priest.
being woke is one thing
not knee that Colombus brutally enslaved many natives in the carribean and contributed to their extermination is ignorance on par with Japans revisionist cronies
Toblerone
bet all you old grandpas defending the band go yo yasukuni every year and tip their jars, right after you kiss the feet of the head priest.
Whoa, take a breath there, my performative virtue friend!