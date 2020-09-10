Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Arashi to release all-English Bruno Mars-written single

TOKYO

Japanese idol group Arashi will release a new single with English lyrics titled "Whenever You Call," written and produced by American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, on Sept.18, the group's record company said Wednesday.

It will be the first English song released by Arashi, who are scheduled to halt their activities at the end of the year.

Grammy-winning musician Mars wrote the song after listening to the group's previous songs and watching concert videos, and gave the members vocal lessons as well.

The five band members' thoughts and feelings on their own group as well as their future are reflected in the lyrics, according to the record company J Storm.

The single will be available through streaming and download services, while a music video will be uploaded on Arashi's official YouTube channel and distributed by streaming the same day.

Mars won album of the year and other awards at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

