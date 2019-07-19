Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Studio arson attack a blow to animation industry, says commentator

0 Comments
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO

A suspected arson attack on a Japanese animation studio in which 30 people are believed to have been killed and scores injured will be a major blow to the nation's famed animation industry, a film commentator said.

Kyoto Animation, based in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, is known for popular series such as the "Sound! Euphonium". Its"Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.

But the studio has an outsized impact on Japan's noted animation industry that outstrips a list of the works it has produced, said Tokyo-based film commentator Yuichi Maeda.

"It's one of the best and largest animation firms in Japan, and with that loss of life, many of the best hands at animation in the nation are likely to be dead," Maeda said, his voice shaking. "It's too painful to contemplate."

"It has a huge presence in animation here. To have this many people die at once will be a huge blow to the Japanese animation industry."

While some companies, such as Hayao Miyazaki's "Studio Ghibli" were well known for the limpidness of their scenery and use of colors, or their detailed drawings, the strengths of Kyoto Animation, founded in 1981, stretched across the board.

"They really never did anything wrong. The animation was great, the story quality was really high. Overall, the balance was just amazing," Miura said. "They do a huge variety of work, the stuff that everybody loves. They don't make things that people hate," Miura said."This incident is just unimaginable."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Exploring The Studio Ghibli Museum

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Culture

The ABCs of LGBT+ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo