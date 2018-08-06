Japan to hold eSports event for mobile app games: Champions of Fire Japan

By Katy Kelly, SoraNews24

With Japan reaching ever more searing temperatures, many are turning to eSports (professional competitive gaming) for their adrenaline fixes – all the excitement and tension of competitive sports but with the option of playing in an air-conditioned room out of the sun. Pro gaming has gained serious thrust in recent years, with a school in Tokyo even offering a professional gaming degree and a hotel in Taiwan billing itself as the “No.1 eSports hotel” in all of Asia. But when most people think eSports, they think of the big fixtures: "League of Legends," for instance, or "Overwatch" or "Call of Duty." All of these games are great fun to play online, but often require expensive equipment or computer upgrades to gain an edge over your opponents.

The humble app game is a breath of fresh air for folks who would rather game on the go. All you need is a relatively up-to-date cell phone, a connection to the Internet and enough space to download the game! While many of these games – such as "Love Live!" and "Fate/Grand Order" – have online capabilities that let you team up with or battle against other players, there haven’t been many opportunities for pro app gamers to face off against opponents in an eSports tournament..until now.

The Amazon Appstore is holding Champions of Fire Japan on Aug 26, free to public spectators. It will be held at Star Rise Tower, just opposite Tokyo Tower, and will last for five and a half hours, starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until 9:30 p.m.

Five games will be available as arenas for contenders to test their mettle with, starting with link-em-up puzzle "Yo-Kai Watch Wibble Wobble," progressing through anime rhythm game "BanG Dream! Girls Band Party," tactics simulator "Fight League" and matching game Disney’s "Tsum Tsum Land." The showdowns culminate with the Vocaloid-flavored action game "C.O.M.P.A.S.S," after which the results will be announced, including the grand prize for the winning team: Amazon gift vouchers totaling 1,000,000 yen.

▼ Participants should be able to play this "BanG Dream!" song blindfolded if they want a chance at the prize.

The two teams consist of eight YouTubers already recognized in Japan for their online gaming prowess.

▼ Team Dekashiropiroruton, L-R: Dekakin, Mamiruton, Shiro and Nau Piro of YouTube duo Naushiro.

▼ Team Macchimo Channel, L-R: Tenchim, Max Murai, Asuka Channel, Ocha of YouTube duo Sayodora (the right-hand guy in the last picture).

The gamers will battle ferociously on Kindle Fire tablets for the shot at the jackpot, narrated by professional eSports gamer and commentator Taiga Kishi and with three-man act Panther serving as hosts. Champions of Fire Japan promises to be an event stuffed with hot-blooded game chat and infectious comedy like no other!

▼ High-octane game "C.O.M.P.A.S.S" blends action, strategy and a slamming VOCALOID soundtrack

If you’re interested in checking out the event for yourself as a spectator, just head to the sign-up page on Amazon Japan and purchase a ticket. You’ll be able to check your individual ticket code from your order history, and on August 18 Amazon will send out a mass e-mail with more comprehensive instructions for attending. You can gain access to the event by bringing the ticket code on your phone or by printing it out.

On the event’s page sponsors, Twitter and Twitch.tv links are apparently pending, so there may be chance for even overseas viewers to watch YouTubers furiously mash colorful monsters together or rack up mega points by combining Disney plush.

Make sure to read over the top 10 list from earlier in the year if you’re still hungry for Japanese app game action, and don’t feel self conscious about your skill levels when you start. There’s all kinds of tutors out there to help you make it to the next eSports tournament, after all!

Event information

Champions of Fire Japan @ STAR RISE TOWER

Tokyo-to Minato-ku Shiba Kouen 4-4-7 inside Tokyo Tower Media Center

東京都港区芝公園4-4-7 東京タワーメディアセンター内

August 26, 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

https://soranews24.com/2018/08/03/japan-finally-holds-an-esports-event-for-mobile-app-games-champions-of-fire-japan/

