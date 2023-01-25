Japanese TV personality Dewi Sukarno visits Ukraine despite travel restrictions

Japanese TV personality Dewi Sukarno, 82, widow of former Indonesian President Sukarno, has traveled to Ukraine, with Japan's government on Tuesday saying she should not have made the journey to the Eastern European state invaded by Russia.
On Monday, Dewi visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and its suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of civilian bodies were unearthed last year, to deliver relief supplies such as warm clothes and diapers to internally displaced people.
The personality, known as Madame Dewi in Japan, arrived in Ukraine on Sunday. She was one of several women to marry Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia.
Citizens in Ukraine "have been in a difficult situation, with no heating and no stable telephone connection," Dewi told Kyodo News, asking the Japanese government to become "more proactive in providing support" to the country.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday that the government has "recommended Japanese nationals do not travel" to Ukraine "for any purpose" since Russia invaded its neighbor in early 2022.
Japan will "continue to offer assistance" to people in Ukraine, who have been facing a "national crisis," said Matsuno, the top spokesman of the government under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
It's only recommendation not actual ban. So don't be so disappointing, she just exercise her travel right and showing her support.
They always say people not to do this and that, however it meaningless.
Yubaru
She was his third wife, and her only claim to fame is marrying this guy after she met him when she was working in a Ginza hostess bar called the "Copacabana", when she was a student. He was 39 years older than her.
She hasn't been in the spotlight so much recently and I'll bet it was all just a publicity stunt to make her some money!
obladi
Maybe she can get in a photo with Mr. Kishida :)
OssanAmerica
Not in the spotlight? She on every other TV variety show in Japan. And her TV persona is just that. I met her in NY years ago, perfectly fluent English very pleasant lady. And she hardly "needs" the money....lol
Yubaru
Not compared to what she was, not even close. She is and was a dictionary definition of a "gold-digger" who got the "guy" based on her looks, and who has been living off of her "reputation" ever since.
So what if she speaks "fluent" English, plenty of people do and it's nothing special.
Politik Kills
Good on her. She’s in her 80s and still does all the ridiculous rubbish that is required for tv content here. She is rich, she has the ability and resources, she should do it regardless of J-gov’s feeble protestations. As long as she is doing it for humanitarian reasons and not her own gratification.
Alfie Noakes
During the 2014 Tokyo governor's election Sukarno shilled for her friend, the now-disgraced far-right, historical revisionist former Chief of Staff of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force Toshio Tamogami. Tamogami lost to the now-disgraced Yōichi Masuzoe, yet still obtained some 600,000 votes. Tamogami was later given a five-year prison sentence for making illegal payments to his campaign staff, suspended of course.
She's an obvious fit for Ukraine's current leadership and their backers in Washington.