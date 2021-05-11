Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan welcomes blockbuster success of 'Demon Slayer' in U.S.

TOKYO

Japan on Monday welcomed the blockbuster success of the Japanese animated movie "Demon Slayer" in the United States after a cinema magazine said last week it had grabbed the top spot in the country's box office revenues.

"Demon Slayer -- Kimetsu no Yaiba -- The Movie: Mugen Train" based on a popular manga series ranked first between April 30 and May 2, garnering an estimated $6.42 million, before slipping to second place last weekend, according to Boxoffice Pro.

"It is bright news that the Japanese manga culture has been regarded highly across the world," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, Japan's top government spokesman.

The tale of an adolescent boy fighting human-eating demons has already become the third-highest-grossing Japanese anime film in North America since its release on April 23 by eclipsing $30 million, trailing two Pokemon movies released in 1999 and 2000.

"Demon Slayer is a shining ray of hope as the movie industry has suffered a major blow amid the coronavirus pandemic," Kato said. The Japanese government will help nurture the content industry by taking measures against piracy, among other steps, he added.

The movie became the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-office history last December, ending the reign since 2001 of Japanese anime creator Hayao Miyazaki's "Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi" (Spirited Away).

The film "Demon Slayer" is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published from 2016 until earlier this year. The comic series has been translated into 14 languages and is available in more than 30 countries and regions.

