 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tatsuya Nakadai, a Japanese actor who appeared in many Akira Kurosawa films, has died at the age of 92 Image: Jiji Press/AFP
entertainment

'Ran,' 'Kagemusha' actor Tatsuya Nakadai dies at 92

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese stage and movie actor Tatsuya Nakadai, who starred in a string of Akira Kurosawa films, including the lead in "Ran", has died aged 92, his acting school said on Tuesday.

Nakadai first rose to fame in Japan and internationally under director Masaki Kobayashi, who cast him in his epic anti-war trilogy "The Human Condition" of the late 1950s and early 1960s.

His acting school, Mumeijuku, did not say when Nakadai died or give any other details.

Nakadai had a walk-on part in Kurosawa's 1954 classic "Seven Samurai" but later effectively replaced Toshiro Mifune as the famed director's go-to leading man after Mifune went his own way.

He was the main protagonist in Kurosawa's "Kagemusha" (1980), which won the Palme d'Or top prize at the Cannes film festival.

The actor also played the doomed warlord who divides his kingdom between his sons in "Ran", Kurosawa's 1985 film based on the Shakespeare play "King Lear".

Nakadai also starred in Kurosawa's 1961 samurai film "Yojimbo" -- with Mifune -- and worked with other directors, including Hiroshi Teshigahara and Kon Ichikawa.

He set up Mumeijuku, a private acting school and troupe, in 1975 together with his late wife, the actor Yasuko Miyazaki, educating younger actors.

One former pupil is Koji Yakusho, who won best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 for his role in Wim Wenders' "Perfect Days".

Nakadai continued acting until recently, performing this year at a theatre in the Noto region that was still reeling from a deadly earthquake on New Year's Day last year.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Never heard of him.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

What an amazing life. What an amazing talent. RIP

To think that a very young Nakadai starred in a film (The Human Condition) all the way back in 1959 is incredible.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel