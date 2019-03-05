Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ken Watanabe Photo: Japan Today
entertainment

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe nominated for Olivier Award

LONDON

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe was nominated Tuesday in the Best Actor in a Musical category for the 2019 Laurence Olivier Awards for his role in "The King and I."

The other actors in the running are Marc Antolin of "Little Shop of Horrors," Kobna Holdbrook-Smith of "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical" and Zubin Varla of "Fun Home." Winners in all categories will be announced at the award ceremony on April 7.

In 2004, Watanabe was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Katsumoto Moritsugu in "The Last Samurai." He made his Broadway debut in 2015 when he starred in "The King and I."

Established in 1976 in honor of British actor Laurence Olivier, the awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre and are recognized as Britain's most prestigious stage honors.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

