Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Actress Kyoko Fukada diagnosed with adjustment disorder

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese actress Kyoko Fukada has been diagnosed with adjustment disorder and will take a break from work to focus on her treatment for the time being, her agency said.

Fukada, 38, who has appeared in hit dramas and movies, including the 2004 comedy film "Kamikaze Girls," was diagnosed with the condition this month, according to talent agency HoriPro Inc.

Since making her debut after winning the grand prix of a scout competition hosted by HoriPro in 1996, Fukada went on to become a familiar face in show business and is fondly called "Fukakyon."

She is known for taking on various roles, from comedy to drama. In "Kamikaze Girls," also aired on Netflix, she played a girl in "Lolita" style, a Japanese street fashion that draws inspiration from clothing of the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

Among her serious roles, she starred opposite the Taiwan-born actor Takeshi Kaneshiro in the 1998 drama "Kamisama Mou Sukoshi Dake" (God, Please Give Me More Time), which depicts a love story between a music producer and a senior high school girl.

The agency said Fukada has been ill since spring last year.

Empress Masako has also been struggling with adjustment disorder since 2003.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Very common disorder when confronting major changes in life. Wish her a speedy recovery.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Read the same report this morning on a different source, and had to google adjustment disorder.

Get well soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog