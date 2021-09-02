Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japanese actress Haruka Ayase hospitalized for COVID-19

0 Comments
TOKYO

Popular Japanese actress Haruka Ayase, 36, is recuperating in a hospital in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19. Her talent agency Horipro Inc revealed her coronavirus diagnosis on its official website on Tuesday.

According to Horipro, Ayase experienced a mild fever on the night of Aug 20 and took an antigen test the following day, that came back negative. The same day, she also took a PCR test which come back negative.

Although her symptoms shortly subsided, the actress continued to have a fever and tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 26 after taking another PCR test. She was then hospitalized after exhibiting symptoms of pneumonia.

Ayase was not vaccinated and was scheduled to receive her first vaccine dose on Sept 1, the agency said in a statement

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

So cute. Rest and keep working.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo