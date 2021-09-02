Japanese actress Haruka Ayase hospitalized for COVID-19

Popular Japanese actress Haruka Ayase, 36, is recuperating in a hospital in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19. Her talent agency Horipro Inc revealed her coronavirus diagnosis on its official website on Tuesday.

According to Horipro, Ayase experienced a mild fever on the night of Aug 20 and took an antigen test the following day, that came back negative. The same day, she also took a PCR test which come back negative.

Although her symptoms shortly subsided, the actress continued to have a fever and tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 26 after taking another PCR test. She was then hospitalized after exhibiting symptoms of pneumonia.

Ayase was not vaccinated and was scheduled to receive her first vaccine dose on Sept 1, the agency said in a statement

© Japan Today