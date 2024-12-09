Japanese actress Nakayama's death ruled accident while in bath

The death of Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama, who was found in her bathtub on Friday morning, has been ruled an accident, her agency said Sunday.

Police have confirmed there is no suspicion of foul play in the death of the 54-year-old, who was known for her role in the acclaimed 1995 romantic film "Love Letter" and a string of hit J-pop songs in the 1980s and 1990s.

"It was found that the cause of her death was due to an unexpected accident that occurred while bathing," the agency said via Nakayama's website.

Nakayama was seated in a bathtub filled with water, with her upper body leaning forward.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday but the cause of death has not been revealed at the request of Nakayama's family, police said.

A representative of her agency and an acquaintance found her body when they visited her home after she failed to show up at Shinagawa Station at 9 a.m. on Friday. She was due to perform at a Christmas concert in Osaka that night.

The front door of her home was locked.

Nakayama made her acting debut in 1985 with the television drama "Maido Osawagase Shimasu," and often starred in the so-called "trendy dramas" from the 1980s to the 1990s that often featured romance and real-life themes of the time.

The actress, affectionately known as "Miporin," also launched her music career in 1985 with the single "C," quickly rising to popularity as an idol with numerous hit songs.

