Actress Kumiko Okae, 63, dies of pneumonia after coronavirus infection

Japanese actress and TV host Kumiko Okae died Thursday of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, her management office said. She was 63.
Okae, who died at a Tokyo hospital at 5:20 a.m., developed a fever on April 3, the office said, adding she was hospitalized after her condition suddenly deteriorated three days later and then tested positive for the virus.
A familiar figure who appeared in TV dramas and variety shows, Okae underwent an operation for breast cancer last year.
She underwent radiation treatment from the end of January to mid-February, according to the office.© KYODO
TheReds
Sad news. RIP.
Bjorn Tomention
Condolences to her family, maybe this will resonate with the Japanese and make them sit up and take notice. Finally realize this virus potential and threat to them.
Educator60
Many long term residents might especially remember her from the Hanamaru show, a fixture of the morning for many years. She seemed like a nice person and is sure to be missed by many.