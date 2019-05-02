Japanese actress Sora Aoi reports giving birth in online streaming

A Japanese actress hugely popular in China gave birth to twin baby boys on Wednesday, and reported their safe delivery via C-section to her fans from her hospital bed in a live online video viewed more than 1 million times.

Smiling at the camera, Sora Aoi said "I did it, Yay!" in the video, with a simultaneous interpretation in Mandarin, streamed by online broadcaster Abema TV.

The 35-year-old, formerly a porn actress, has many fans in mainland China and Taiwan, where pirated versions of porn videos featuring the actress have been sold.

Aoi's childbirth coincided with the start of Reiwa, a new imperial era in Japan.

