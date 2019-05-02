Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japanese actress Sora Aoi reports giving birth in online streaming

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Japanese actress hugely popular in China gave birth to twin baby boys on Wednesday, and reported their safe delivery via C-section to her fans from her hospital bed in a live online video viewed more than 1 million times.

Smiling at the camera, Sora Aoi said "I did it, Yay!" in the video, with a simultaneous interpretation in Mandarin, streamed by online broadcaster Abema TV.

The 35-year-old, formerly a porn actress, has many fans in mainland China and Taiwan, where pirated versions of porn videos featuring the actress have been sold.

Aoi's childbirth coincided with the start of Reiwa, a new imperial era in Japan.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

She' use to making videos then?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog