Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa marries member of idol group V6

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prizewinning Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Go Morita, member of Japanese male idol group V6, announced Friday that they have married.

"We will support and inspire each other, spend our precious time together and are aiming high as performers," they said in a statement.

Miyazawa, 44, won the best actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 2001 and Tokyo International Film Festival in 2014.

She married a man whose name was not disclosed and gave birth to a girl in 2009. She announced in 2016 that the couple had divorced.

Morita, 39, has also acted in Japanese movies and his group has been popular since the mid-1990s.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome