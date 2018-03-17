Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa marries member of idol group V6

Prizewinning Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Go Morita, member of Japanese male idol group V6, announced Friday that they have married.

"We will support and inspire each other, spend our precious time together and are aiming high as performers," they said in a statement.

Miyazawa, 44, won the best actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 2001 and Tokyo International Film Festival in 2014.

She married a man whose name was not disclosed and gave birth to a girl in 2009. She announced in 2016 that the couple had divorced.

Morita, 39, has also acted in Japanese movies and his group has been popular since the mid-1990s.

