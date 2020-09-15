Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japanese actress Sei Ashina found dead in suspected suicide

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead at her Tokyo apartment by family on Monday morning, her agency said, following what investigative sources believe was a suicide.

The 36-year-old Ashina, who began her career as a fashion model, starred in numerous movies and TV series including the NHK period drama "Yae no Sakura" (Yae's Sakura) and the police drama "Aibo" (Partner).

The Fukushima Prefecture native also landed a role in the 2007 film "Silk," an adaptation of an Italian novel of the same name, in which a French silkworm smuggler and his wife, played by Michael Pitt and Keira Knightley, journey to Japan in search of silkworms in the 19th century.

Ashina made her voice acting debut in the Japanese language version of the 2011 American TV series "Revenge" as the leading character Emily Thorne, and most recently appeared in the TV series "Theseus no Fune" (Ship of Theseus) and the movie "AI Hokai" (AI Amok) released in January.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Another, again, being in the entertainment industry in Japan has a very short shelf life. Might be time for a change, never happen there are plenty of numb skulls willing to destroy their lives for 5mins on Tv.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Poor lady. I hate to imagine the pain one must be in to decide that it's better to just end it. RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel