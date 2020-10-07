Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese actress Suzu Hirose infected with coronavirus

TOKYO

Popular Japanese actress Suzu Hirose has been infected with the novel coronavirus without experiencing any symptoms so far, her agency said Tuesday.

Hirose, 22, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after taking a PCR test along with fellow actors who have been involved in recent filming, the agency said on its official website.

She has not complained of any abnormalities in her health, it added.

"We feel sorry to have caused anxiety among relevant workers, costars and fans," the agency said in a statement, adding that it will follow instructions from health authorities and take preventive measures to ensure safety for the agency's other clients as well as its staff members.

A native of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Hirose has appeared in a number of movies and TV dramas, including the two-part film "Chihayafuru" based on a comic book featuring a girl who aims to become the queen of a traditional Japanese card game.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

Here's to hoping you pull through with a speedy recovery, Hirose-san.

Have they started the contact tracing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

