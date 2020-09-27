Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, found dead at home in apparent suicide

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi was found dead at her home in Tokyo early Sunday after having apparently committed suicide, people close to the matter said.

Takeuchi, 40, was found hanging by one of her family members and was later confirmed dead at hospital, they said. No suicide note has been found.

She received a number of film awards in Japan including the Japanese Academy Film Prize for outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role when she was among the winners for three years in a row from 2004, according to her official website.

Takeuchi, who is from Saitama Prefecture, made her debut in the TV program "Cyborg" in 1995.

In 2005, Takeuchi married kabuki star Shido Nakamura and they had a son in 2008. They divorced that same year. In February 2019, Takeuchi married actor Taiki Nakabayashi, who belonged to the same agency. She gave birth to her second son in January.

