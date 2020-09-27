Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yuko Takeuchi Photo: Yuko Takeuchi home page
entertainment

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, found dead at home in apparent suicide

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi was found dead at her home in Tokyo early Sunday after having apparently committed suicide, people close to the matter said.

Takeuchi, 40, was found hanging by one of her family members and was later confirmed dead at hospital, they said. No suicide note has been found.

She received a number of film awards in Japan including the Japanese Academy Film Prize for outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role when she was among the winners for three years in a row from 2004, according to her official website.

Takeuchi, who is from Saitama Prefecture, made her debut in the TV program "Cyborg" in 1995.

In 2005, Takeuchi married kabuki star Shido Nakamura and they had a son in 2008. They divorced that same year. In February 2019, Takeuchi married actor Taiki Nakabayashi, who belonged to the same agency. She gave birth to her second son in January.

4 Comments
RIP.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The story should be carefully reported in accordance to the prevention guideline. Suicide is contagious.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

What a terrible waste of a life, very sad. The impact on her children will be life long. One cannot but wonder what drove her to it, but of that there is no mention in the article and this site is not very good at follow up stories so we will probably never hear.

Is it common in Japanese suicides to not leave a note?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She had a young baby. I wonder if she was dealing with postpartum depression.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wow, this is a case I'd like to know more about. Why a successful young woman of 40 with 2 kids would do herself in like that, I just can't imagine. I just turned 40, so I guess that is why this struck a cord in me. My life has had challenges because I'm totally gay, but suicide is simply not an option for me. I'd never do it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

