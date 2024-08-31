 Japan Today
Hayao Miyazaki Image: Invision/AP file
entertainment

Japanese animator Miyazaki among 5 Magsaysay awardees for 2024

MANILA

Award-winning Japanese anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is among this year's five recipients of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, the organization behind what is regarded as Asia's Nobel Prize said Saturday.

Miyazaki "tackles complicated issues, using art to make them comprehensible to children," the Philippines-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation said of the 83-year-old co-founder of Studio Ghibli, whose works include the Oscar-winning films "The Boy and the Heron" and "Spirited Away."

"He educates by entertaining," it said.

The foundation also named Karma Phuntsho, founder of an educational charity in Bhutan, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, a Vietnamese physician who dealt with the effects of a toxic chemical used by the United States during the Vietnam War, and the Rural Doctors Movement of Thailand as 2024 Magsaysay Awardees.

Farwiza Farhan of Indonesia, who heads a foundation dedicated to protecting Sumatra Island's Leuser Ecosystem, was chosen as this year's Magsaysay laureate for Emergent Leadership for "her profound understanding of the vital connection between nature and humanity," the foundation said.

"This year's Ramon Magsaysay Awardees have reminded us that the future is shaped by those who dare to envision a better world and dedicate themselves to turning that vision into reality," foundation chair Cheche Lazaro said in a statement.

The award, named after the Philippines' seventh president who died in a plane crash in 1957, has been given to more than 300 individuals, groups and organizations since 1958. Aside from honoring Magsaysay's memory, it seeks to perpetuate his example in public service and pragmatic idealism, according to the foundation.

Official conferment of the award is set for Nov 16 in Manila. Each will receive a medallion, a certificate inscribed with their citation and a cash prize.

