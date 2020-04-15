Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: YouTube/The Japanese Artist Project
entertainment

Japanese artists in New York sing 'Sukiyaki' together in heartwarming video

0 Comments
By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

As countries around the world attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, nations have been closing their borders, shutting down entire cities, and asking citizens to stay home. While these extreme social distancing measures tend to create an enhanced sense of physical solitude, people are taking heart in the extraordinary community spirit joining everyone together at this time of shared crisis, especially in the online world.

Here to put a smile on our faces today is a group of Japanese artists in New York, who have created an uplifting video with a message of hope and encouragement for everyone doing it tough right now. The video features Japanese actors, filmmakers, dancers, singers and musicians all coming together from the solitude of their homes to sing the Japanese song “Ue o Muite Aruko." Better known as “Sukiyaki” in the Western world, the chart-topping hit was first recorded by Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto in 1961, and went on to become one of the world’s best-selling singles of all time.

The song still resonates with people today, especially in times of crisis, and now is the perfect time for the hit to re-emerge and lift everyone’s spirits as it has for decades. With lyrics like “But tonight I’m all alone” and “Beyond the clouds, there is joy”, this rendition will bring a tear to your eye and make you smile at the same time.

Take a look at the video below:

According to Ryuma Matsuzaka, who produced and directed the clip, the idea to bring Japanese artists in New York together for the video came when he found himself humming the song one day. It immediately lifted his spirits and he believed it could do the same for others.

Interspersed throughout the video are uplifting scenes from the city showing messages of thanks and people applauding healthcare workers.

As Matsuzaka says:

“We are facing an unprecedented situation, but we are not alone.

We are all in this together, and will eventually get through this challenge.

Let’s keep our heads up high.”

And we can’t think of a better note to end on.

Source: YouTube/The Japanese Artist Project via Twitter/@HirokoTabuchi 

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Antinomy: Talking to Urbangarde about their vision, music, and lying to fans

-- Wonder Woman promoted in Japan with idol song “A Woman Can’t Sleep Alone,” angering some fans

-- Singing nun in Japan gives heavenly concert, also spiritual advice to mothers of otaku

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I liked it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Getting Colorful: Where To Buy Unorthodox Hair & Makeup Products In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: March 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nezu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Get Your Veg Fix In Tokyo With These Vegetable Delivery Boxes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

These Totally Lost in Translation English Signs in Japan Have us Scratching Our Heads

GaijinPot Blog

Complete your Post Graduate Studies in Japan at Kyoto’s Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Remembering Ken Shimura Through His Best Comedy Sketches

GaijinPot Blog