Arashi to stream postponed concert on Nov 3

Arashi, a popular Japanese all-male group who will suspend their activities next year, will stream a postponed concert on Nov 3 online, their agency Jonny and Associates Inc said Thursday.

The concert, which had been pushed back from the initial schedule for May due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, will be prerecorded at the new National Stadium with no audience, the agency said.

The event at the main venue for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was designed to set the mood for the games, which were originally planned to begin in July this year but were also postponed by a year due to the global pandemic. The group is to go on hiatus at the end of 2020.

© KYODO