COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Nikkei erroneously says Fuji Rock Festival canceled

TOKYO

A Japanese business daily apologized Friday after it erroneously reported that this year's Fuji Rock Festival, one of the largest outdoor music events in Japan, has been canceled.

According to The Nihon Keizai Shimbun, it posted a story with the headline "Cancelation of Fuji Rock means summer without a rock festival, reform seen unavoidable to music business" on its website past midnight Thursday.

The daily, commonly known as Nikkei, said in the story that the organizers of the Aug 21 to 23 festival "announced cancelation," but the date of the purported announcement was marked with a black circle, a sign it would be filled in later, as the story had apparently been prepared for a possible cancelation.

The three-day festival at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture is scheduled to be headlined by Tame Impala of Australia, The Strokes of the United States, Denki Groove of Japan and other musicians.

The Nikkei has already deleted the story and said it is investigating the cause of the error.

