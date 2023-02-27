Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japanese anime 'Oni: Thunder God's Tale' wins 2 prizes at Annies

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The Japanese anime "Oni: Thunder God's Tale," a story about a girl growing up in a world of gods and monsters, won two prizes in the TV/Media category at the annual Annies on Saturday.

The stop-motion animation directed by Daisuke Tsutsumi won the category's Limited Series and Production Design awards at the 50th Annie Awards.

"I cannot believe it. There were many nominations of very high-quality work, so I am extremely happy," Tsutsumi told reporters.

The four-episode anime series released on Netflix was produced by Tonko House, which has a studio in the central Japan city of Kanazawa and California.

The studios were launched by Tsutsumi and Robert Kondo, his co-director of "The Dam Keeper," which was nominated for the short animation category of the Academy Awards in 2015.

Another Japanese production, "Inu-Oh," a fantasy musical depicting maverick artists in 14th-century Kyoto, was nominated for Best Indie Feature and Best Writing for a feature film but did not win.

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" bagged five trophies at the Annies, including the most prestigious, Best Feature. The work also won the Golden Globe for best animated feature in January.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievements in and contributions to the art of animation each year.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo