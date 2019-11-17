Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese contestants win top 2 spots at Paris piano contest

PARIS

Japanese contestants won the top two spots in the piano category of the Long-Thibaud-Crespin Competition for up-and-coming classical musicians in Paris on Saturday.

Kenji Miura, 26, won first prize among six finalists, becoming the 6th Japanese contestant to take the top spot in the piano category contest, which is held every three years.

Miura currently studies at the Hanns Eisler School of Music in Berlin.

Keigo Mukawa, a 26-year-old student at the Paris National Conservatory of Music, took second prize, and Zhora Sargsyan of Armenia came third.

The competition dating back to 1943 also has violin and singing categories.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Congratulations to both! A huge amount of work went into this accomplishment..

