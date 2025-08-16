Japanese film wins top award at Swiss Locarno film festival

The Japanese film "Two Seasons, Two Strangers" directed by Sho Miyake won the top award Saturday at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

The film became the fourth Japanese winner of the Golden Leopard after Masahiro Kobayashi's "The Rebirth" in 2007, according to the Locarno Film Festival website.

The film, which follows the journey of a screenwriter who reflects on her life in an encounter with a stranger, stars South Korean actress Shim Eun Kyung with Japanese actors Shinichi Tsutsumi and Yuumi Kawai also appearing.

Miyake said at the award ceremony that he hopes films can make a difference in a world where many horrible events are occurring.

