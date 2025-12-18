Japanese hit film 'Kokuho' shortlisted in 2 Academy Award categories

A person walks by a poster for the film "Kokuho," in Tokyo in August.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that the hit Japanese film "Kokuho" has been shortlisted in two categories for next year's Oscars.

The kabuki-themed film, directed by Lee Sang Il and released in June, has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film and Makeup and Hairstyling categories for the 98th Academy Awards, with the official nominations to be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

Fifteen out of 86 films eligible in the International Feature Film category were shortlisted, while 10 films advanced in the Makeup and Hairstyling category. Five films from each category will be nominated.

Based on a book with the same title by Shuichi Yoshida, the film depicts the human drama and love-hate relationships within the kabuki world, exploring whether talent or belonging to an acting dynasty through birth or adoption is more important.

It has broken records to become the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film while rekindling public interest in live kabuki.

