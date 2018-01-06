Japanese idol singer reveals that she’s pregnant with her manager’s baby

Generally speaking, most idol singer managers in Japan would just as soon their performers not have any love life at all. Anti-dating clauses are often explicitly written into singers’ contracts, and even when they’re not, there’s usually an unspoken understanding that any scent of an idol being involved romantically with a guy will damage the specific image of virginal beauty that gets hard-core idol fans to open their wallets extra-wide.
However, 18-year-old idol singer Asuka Kiraboshi recently revealed that not only has she been in a relationship for the past two years, but that she’s now pregnant, and that the father is her 22-year-old manager. Kiraboshi, a member of relatively unknown idol group Star-Bright until last October, broke the news through her Twitter account and official blog, saying:
“I’m sure this comes as a big surprise to many of you! I think that some of you will no longer be interested in me, but I have no intention of stopping my career, and from now on, I’ll be doing my best with my baby inside my stomach.”
However, the news prompted several angry responses from fans, or at least people who had been fans up until they learned of the pregnancy. Online reactions included:
“I’m so disappointed. And with her manager, of all people? That’s the absolute worst. Well, I’m done being her fan, but here’s hoping for a happy future for her.”
“I’m no longer a fan. Sleeping with your manager and having a kid is an insult to your fans.”
“If they were amateurs, it’d be a different story, but neither of them has the right to call themselves professionals.”
“Betraying your fans like that, to put it mildly, was stupid. Way too rude.”
“What is she thinking, not even taking care of the few fans she has? Does she think her fans are stupid?”
“Her manager should quit immediately.”
Kiraboshi’s manager, however, has said that he intends to continue representing the singer. Both Kirabaoshi and her manager also apologized for any trouble they have caused, with the manager going so far as to say “What I did was a betrayal of the people who have supported [Kiraboshi], and I realize I have done something I shouldn’t have.”
Some fans some seemed able to take the development more or less in stride, reacting to the news with:
“Well, good luck you too (not my problem).”
“No undoing what you did, but here’s hoping your baby is happy and healthy.”
“It’s life a real-life eroge [erotic video game]!”
Other fans’ anger simply can’t be placated, though, such as the one who, using questionable logic, fired off the comment:
“If you’re apologizing, it shows that you realize you did something wrong, so I’m praying for your continued unhappiness.”
Eventually, the vitriol got to be enough that Kiraboshi herself started, gently, fighting back, tweeting “A lot of people have been calling me ugly or uncute, or that I’m a bad singer. If you have a complaint, please come to my next concert,” and “If you have a complaint, let’s talk about it face-to-face.”
Despite the word “betrayal” being bandied about, Kiraboshi’s pregnancy doesn’t seem to be the result of a commitment-less fling. In addition to the couple having been romantically involved for the past two years, she says they had discussed their mutual desire to have a baby. The manager also posted a message on the singer’s blog saying that “While I want to apologize to her fans, I also feel happy [about becoming a father]…Taking everyone’s opinions into account, I will devote myself to becoming the world’s best manager and father.” Kiraboshi has also said that while she and her baby’s father have yet to set a date, they plan to register their marriage “once things settle down.”
Sources: J Cast News via Otakomu via Anime News Network/Lynzee Loveridge, Twitter/@kirakira416a, Twitter/@8kvxKnfLAHI8v0V
Read more stories from SoraNews24.
-- Idol ordered to pay management company 650,000 yen after going to hotel with male fan
-- Japanese judge dismisses lawsuit against idol singer who violated contract’s no-dating clause
-- Japanese idol placed in safe house after rape threat, official website still lists bust size
- External Link
- https://en.rocketnews24.com/2018/01/05/japanese-idol-singer-reveals-that-shes-pregnant-with-her-managers-baby/
19 Comments
Login to comment
bones
Well surprise surprise!
Guess he is a Hands on type of manager!
Burning Bush
All those right wing puritans should let consenting adults do as they please.
SaikoPhysco
Her manager is definitely done... Japan just won't forgive this guy no matter how old he is. To me, more than her, he was the culprit in this. Her Manager is there to keep her out of trouble...
Garthgoyle
I bet those fans screaming "this is an insult to us fans" are a bunch of 40 years old otaku with sexual fantasies with 18 years old she younger girls.
RealCDN
Well, so much for 'virginal beauty'... will have to settle for 'beauty' alone... 22-year-old manager? I wonder what his qualifications are.
Luddite
This sad sack bunch of fans think they own the woman. Pathetic.
Bungle
Are geeks really that naive as to how their idols become idols? These girls get passed around like a kutchie at the Jamaican pot smokers’ annual convention.
The whole idol industry is utterly sordid.
Bungle
@BB
Kiraboshi is still a minor.
Maria
This shouldn't bother me, but it does. Babies do not grow inside stomachs. Natch.
Wc62six
Good. Her gig with that unknown idol group wouldn’t have went anywhere. Japanese need to start making babies. I wish the couples luck.
Andy
If they are so apologetic, let them refund all live and recorded sales back to their fans.
Aly Rustom
OOPS!!
Bob Sneider
Was ready to be disgusted, but 22 year old and 18 year old..... eh. who cares. Both a bit young, but that's their problem, not mine. Given the what probably goes on in this industry, this is pretty much a non-story.
Designer
What a load of nenesense. It is unnatural to restrict people from having normal human relationsips with contract terms. Live and let live
Bungle
What was this young girl’s idol group called? JLB-8?
Diego3
So all this started when she was 16 and he was 20?
philly1
Wrong. The biological imperative of all living creatures is to reproduce and natural. Japan needs more babies. Right-right. They plan to take responsibility and marry. Right again.
However, there are some gray areas here insofar as authority (22/manager) and a minor (18/idol) and consent are concerned. In addition, there are even darker areas in the whole idol system and the "authority" given to fans and their expectations of the young female entertainers.
If you are apologizing it shows that you live in a shaming culture which demands contrition for all manner of perceived "wrongs."
LandofExcuses
Eighteen? Sounds more like a twelve year old. Sad.
Laguna
At an age when you still think the baby is in your stomach - good luck raising it.