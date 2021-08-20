Japanese martial arts actor, 'Kill Bill' star Sonny Chiba dies at 82 due to COVID

Sonny Chiba, a Japanese martial arts expert and actor who appeared in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill," has died from COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, his agent said Thursday. He was 82.
"Sonny passed away from COVID-19 yesterday," Timothy Beal told AFP. "Such tragic news. He was a great friend and an awesome client. Such a humble, caring and friendly man."
Kyodo News reported Chiba died of pneumonia associated with COVID-19 after having been hospitalized on Aug 8. He had not been vaccinated, Kyodo reported.
Born Sadaho Maeda in 1939 in Fukuoka, in the southwest of Japan, Chiba studied martial arts throughout the 1960s, becoming a particular expert in karate.
His skills landed him numerous roles in Japanese films and television series, including with the influential Toei studio, who recruited him in a competition for new talent.
In the wake of Bruce Lee's worldwide success, Chiba made a name for himself outside Japan as an ultra-violent henchman in "The Street Fighter" trilogy.
That performance left an impression on a youthful Tarantino, who would later cast him to play samurai-turned-sushi-chef Hattori Hanzo, who forges a sword to help Uma Thurman in her quest for revenge in "Kill Bill."
In 2006, Chiba also had a role in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift."
Beal said Chiba had been due to work on "Outbreak Z," a zombie movie starring Wesley Snipes.© 2021 AFP
dagon
Rest In Power the original street fighter, ninja, Golgo 13.
While Japan is a greying country and age befalls people in the show-business as well, I do have the impression that over the last year or so more actors/actresses, singers, etc than usual passed away.
Some celebrities have been announced to suffer / recover from COVID, but I believe the vast majority of those dying to die of unspecified "sicknesses" or general "old age" which always got me wondering "COVID?" I believe Chiba-san's case to be one of the very few, if not maybe even the first one to specifically mention COVID? Am I correct or did I miss out some celebrities?
One thing that is mentioned in all news-flashes is that at 82 years, he was not vaccinated for COVID. At 82, he was prioritized for vaccination, hence it looks like he declined to do so...
In any case, a sad loss of a popular actor who graced the silver (and small) screen in pretty much everything, from B-flicks to blockbusters and TV dramas for nearly 60 years. Respect.